01.03.2019 - 14:28 Uhr OFS Capital Corporation Announces Date for Its Fourth Quarter and Year End 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: OFS) (“OFS Capital”), a business development company, announced today that, prior to the opening of the stock market on Friday, March 8, 2019, it will issue a press release announcing its fourth quarter and year end 2018 earnings results. A conference call is scheduled for later that morning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss OFS Capital’s financial results Den vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen. Zum Nachrichtenüberblick