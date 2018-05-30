30.05.2018 - 02:33 Uhr
Online Art Valuations Solution ValueMyStuff Focuses in on Blockchain Technology
LONDON, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
Following the re-launch of global online valuations and appraisals service, ValueMyStuff, the company is now in talks with several blockchain platforms and asset management
solutions to ensure genesis block accuracies.
ValueMyStuff, the world's number one online valuations and appraisals service, is today announcing the launch of its APIDen vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen.