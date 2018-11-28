28.11.2018 - 03:14 Uhr

Oriente Raises US$105 million in Initial Funding

-- One of the largest initial funding rounds in Fintech globally -- Financing set to develop technology, strategic partnerships, and further regional expansion -- Focused on accelerating financial inclusion for Southeast Asia's underserved and unbanked SINGAPORE and HONG KONG, Nov. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Oriente, the Hong Kong-based financial services and technology company

Den vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen.
Zum Nachrichtenüberblick