07.11.2018 - 22:32 Uhr
PAR Technology Corporation Announces 2018 Third Quarter Results
PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) today announced its results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2018.
Summary of Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter and Year-to-Date Financial Results
Revenues were reported at $46.4 million for the third quarter of 2018, compared to $48.9 million for the same period in 2017, a 5.3% decrease.
GAAP net loss for the third quarter of 2018 was $16.7 million,