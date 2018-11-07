07.11.2018 - 22:32 Uhr

PAR Technology Corporation Announces 2018 Third Quarter Results

PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) today announced its results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2018. Summary of Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter and Year-to-Date Financial Results Revenues were reported at $46.4 million for the third quarter of 2018, compared to $48.9 million for the same period in 2017, a 5.3% decrease. GAAP net loss for the third quarter of 2018 was $16.7 million,

Den vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen.
Zum Nachrichtenüberblick