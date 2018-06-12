12.06.2018 - 23:08 Uhr
Patterson Companies Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
The Board of Directors of Patterson Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq: PDCO), today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share. The dividend will be payable on, or about, July 27, 2018, to
shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 13, 2018.
About Patterson Companies Inc.
