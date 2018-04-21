21.04.2018 - 01:17 Uhr
PBB Bancorp Announces Shareholder Approval of Merger
PBB Bancorp (OTCQX: PBCA), the holding company of Premier Business Bank, announced today that on April 20, 2018, at a special meeting, the shareholders of PBB Bancorp approved the Agreement and
Plan of Reorganization and Merger dated December 18, 2017, by and between PBB Bancorp and First Foundation Inc, pursuant to which PBB Bancorp will be merged with and into First Foundation Inc, with
