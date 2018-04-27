27.04.2018 - 02:00 Uhr
PBB Bancorp Total Assets Increased 21% as of March 31, 2018
PBB Bancorp (the “Company”) (OTCQX: PBCA), the parent company of Premier Business Bank, announced a 21% increase in assets compared to the prior year, another record high in the Company’s
history. The Company’s Consolidated Balance Sheet as of March 31, 2018 reflected exceptional results: total assets of $640 million; net loans of $553 million; total deposits of $473 million; and
