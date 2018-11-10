10.11.2018 - 00:52 Uhr PCM Announces Participation in Southwest IDEAS Conference in Dallas on November 15, 2018

PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCMI), a leading technology solutions provider, today announced that Brandon La Verne, Chief Financial Officer of PCM, Inc., will participate in the Southwest IDEAS Conference. The conference will be held at The Fairmont Dallas located at 1717 N. Akard Street in Dallas, TX. Mr. La Verne will present at 9:20 AM Central time on Thursday, November 15, 2018 in Presentation Room Den vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen. Zum Nachrichtenüberblick