21.04.2018 - 01:56 Uhr
People’s Bank of Commerce Earnings Increase 37%
People’s Bank of Commerce (OTCBB: PBCO) announced today its financial results for the first quarter of 2018. The bank reported net income of $724,000 or $0.26 per diluted share for the first
quarter of 2018, compared to net income of $528,000 or $0.23 per diluted share in the same quarter of 2017. Earnings in the fourth quarter of 2017 totaled $313,000 or $0.11 per diluted share.
Earnings per