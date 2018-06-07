07.06.2018 - 03:31 Uhr Peoplewave to List on QRYPTOS exchange on 12 June 2018

SINGAPORE, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Having successfully concluded its ICO, Peoplewave will be listing its PWV tokens on the QRYPTOS exchange on 12 June, 13:18 (UTC+08:00). Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/702164/Peoplewave_logo.jpg Peoplewave launched its ICO on QUOINE's ICO Mission Control platform from 31 May to 6 June 2018. 6.8 million tokens were successfully Den vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen. Zum Nachrichtenüberblick