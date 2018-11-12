12.11.2018 - 07:47 Uhr Personetics CEO David Sosna on Panel Hosted by UOB at Singapore Fintech Festival: Using AI to Drive Engagement in Digital Banking

SINGAPORE, Nov. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore Fintech Festival, Singapore – David Sosna, Co-founder and CEO Personetics – the leading provider of Self-Driving Finance solutions – will speak on the topic of Using AI to Drive Engagement in Digital Banking at the Singapore Fintech Festival. While many banks are turning to AI to drive deeper customer Den vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen. Zum Nachrichtenüberblick