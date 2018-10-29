29.10.2018 - 07:43 Uhr Pfizer Announces Clinical Development Agreement with Novartis to Advance the Treatment of NASH

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) announced today that it has entered into a non-exclusive clinical development agreement with Novartis (NYSE: NVS) to investigate one or more combination therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The companies will conduct both non-clinical and Phase 1 clinical studies of Pfizer's investigational therapies, including an Acetyl CoA-Carboxylase (ACC)