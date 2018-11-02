02.11.2018 - 20:04 Uhr PG&E Team Takes the Top Prize at the International Lineman’s Rodeo

For the second time in five years, a Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) journeyman lineman team took first place in the world at the International Lineman’s Rodeo. The team of Dustin Curry of Stockton, Jordan Chene of Bakersfield and Jacob Hunt of Fresno beat out 218 teams to take home top honors at the 35th annual rodeo, held on Oct. 13 in Bonner Springs, Kansas. Another PG&E journeyman Den vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen. Zum Nachrichtenüberblick