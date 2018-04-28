28.04.2018 - 00:42 Uhr PGT Innovations Partners with All-Star Children’s Foundation for the Giving Challenge

PGT Innovations (NYSE: PGTI) is partnering with the All-Star Children's Foundation, during the Community Foundation of Sarasota County's Giving Challenge on May 1 – 2 from noon to noon, to help fund a new 5-acre, state-of-the-art campus that provides trauma-informed care for children of abuse. PGT Innovations donated windows and doors for the new campus and will match up to $5,000