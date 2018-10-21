21.10.2018 - 01:35 Uhr Phase 3 Data on Filgotinib in Biologic-Experienced Rheumatoid Arthritis to Be Presented at 2018 ACR/ARHP Annual Meeting

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) and Galapagos NV (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG) today announced detailed results from the Phase 3 FINCH 2 clinical trial of filgotinib, an investigational, selective JAK1 inhibitor, in adults with moderately-to-severely active rheumatoid arthritis and prior inadequate response or intolerance to biologic agents. The data, which are being presented as a late-breaking