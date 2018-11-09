09.11.2018 - 19:13 Uhr PhosAgro Increases Annual Sales to South-East Asia by 60% Over the past 5 Years

SINGAPORE, November 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the past five years, PhosAgro has increased its annual sales in South-East Asia by more than 60%, reaching 600,000 tonnes. This was announced by the Managing Director of PhosAgro Asia, Vladimir Kharitonov, at a gala event in Singapore on the occasion of the fifth anniversary of PhosAgro Asia, PhosAgro's first international trading company.