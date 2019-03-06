06.03.2019 - 02:33 Uhr
Piedmont Commences Next Phase of Metallurgical Testwork
Piedmont Lithium Limited (“Piedmont” or “Company”) has commenced a PFS-level metallurgical testwork program at SGS Canada’s facilities in Lakefield, Ontario. The testwork will be completed
using composite and variability samples collected from drill cores produced during the Company’s Phase 2 and Phase 3 drill campaigns.
The planned testwork program builds on the success of the Company’sDen vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen.