14.05.2018 - 01:42 Uhr Poland Becomes World's First to put Banking Records on the Blockchain

LONDON, May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Polish Credit Office, the largest credit bureau in CEE, commits to implementing Billon blockchain for storage and secure access to sensitive customer information Credit Office tracks credit histories for 1 million businesses and 24 million people across Poland New GDPR-compliant solution capable Den vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen. Zum Nachrichtenüberblick