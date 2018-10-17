17.10.2018 - 00:04 Uhr
Polaris RZR Factory Racing Prevails at Laughlin Desert Classic Race
Coming off a dominant race weekend at the Lucerna Tijuana SCORE Desert Challenge and Lucas Oil Off Road Race, Polaris RZR Factory Racing continued its success at the Best In The Desert
Third Annual Method Race Wheels Laughlin Desert Classic. This weekend’s wins resulted in a podium sweep from Polaris RZR Factory Racers in the UTV P Class.
This press release features multimedia. View the fullDen vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen.