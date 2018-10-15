Dental Implants Market to Gain US$ 6.54 bn by 2025 With High Popularity of Dental Tourism, Says TMR

Transparency Market Research United States of America United Kingdom

According to the market research study by Transparency Market Research, in 2016, the global market for dental implants was worth US$ 3.60 bn and is projected to reach a value of US$ 6.54 bn by the end of 2025. The market is predicted to register a healthy 6.90% CAGR between 2017 and 2025.

Key Benefits Encouraging Growth of Global Dental Implants Market

The rising incidence of dental diseases and the increasing awareness among consumers regarding the importance of dental implants are some of the key factors that are estimated to accelerate the growth of the global market in the next few years.The rising demand for cosmetic dentistry and the increasing disposable income of consumers are some of the other factors that are other factors that are expected to encourage the growth of the overall market in the near future.In addition to this, the rising popularity of dental tourism, especially in developing economies is another major factor accelerating the growth of the dental implants market across the globe.Furthermore, the rising investments in Cam/Cad technologies and a low penetration rate of dental implants in emerging economies are estimated to offer potential growth opportunities for market players in the near future.

Europe to Lead Global Dental Implants Market in Coming Years

From a regional perspective, the global market for dental implants has been categorized into the Middle East and Africa, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. Among these, Europe is predicted to account for a large share of the overall market and register a strong growth rate in the next few years. The high growth of this region can be attributed to the rapid development of the implant dentistry. In addition to this, the rising focus on the development of the healthcare segment and advancements in this field are some of the other factors that are projected to enhance the growth of the Europe market in the coming few years.

Furthermore, North America is expected to hold the second position in the global dental implants market. The rising contribution from the U.S. and the rising awareness among consumers regarding the benefits and importance of dental implants are some of the major factors that are estimated to encourage the growth of the North America dental implants market in the coming few years.

Rising Research and Development Activities to Encourage Market Growth

The global market for dental implants is growing at a healthy pace and is expected to witness a high level of competition in the next few years. The high level of consolidation and the rising level of competition are predicted to enhance the overall growth of the market in the coming few years. Some of the leading players operating in the dental implants market across the globe are Henry Schein Inc., AVINENT Implant System S.L., Straumann Holding AG, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Danaher Corporation, 3M, Health Care, and Dentsply Sirona Inc. These players are focusing on the research and development activities, which is projected to enhance the overall growth of the market in the near future.

