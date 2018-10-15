Oracle Provides an Update on Extension of the PSA to Acquire Eagle Ford Assets and Extension of the Option Agreement to Acquire Mineral Rights on Adjoining Lands

Oracle Oil and Gas LLC United States of America Canada United Kingdom

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS.

Darrell McKenna; Chairman and CEO

About Oracle Energy Corp.

Oracle Energy Corp. (TSX.V: OEC) (Frankfurt: O2E) is a junior oil and gas development company focused on acquiring development assets in North America and with current focus on the Texas Eagle Ford.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the 'safe harbour' provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties.

For further information, please contact:

Darrell L McKenna

Chairman & CEO

Mobile: 1-832-212-1930

Email:dmckenna@oracleenergy.com

Nasim Tyab

Founder & Capital Markets Strategist

Mobile: 778-373-6911

nasim@oraclenergy.com

