Cantargia Presents Clinical Data From its Ongoing CANFOUR Trial at ESMO

(see abstract 1172P).

"We are honored that CAN04 data has been selected for presentation at this prestigious conference. It shows that there is a great interest for our clinical program in the scientific community," said Göran Forsberg, CEO of Cantargia.

The primary objective of the Phase I part of CANFOUR was to assess safety and tolerability of weekly CAN04 in order to define the Maximum Tolerated Dose/Recommended Phase 2 Dose. Patients with relapsed or refractory non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC), breast or colorectal cancer were included in the initial part of the trial using a 3+3 dose escalation design.

The abstract, with interim data from submission in May 2018, showed that CAN04 demonstrated a manageable safety profile up to 3 mg/kg with no dose limiting toxicity observed. The poster will include additional data as obtained until September 2018. The poster will be published in parallel with the presentation on October 20 on Cantargia's website, www.cantargia.com.

In August, Cantargia announced that 15 patients had been treated and CAN04 showed a good safety profile. A few more patients will be treated to establish maximum tolerated or recommended dose. In the Phase IIa part of the study, which is expected to start in Q4 2018, the number of clinical sites will be increased.

About Cantargia

(publ), reg.no. 556791-6019, is a biotech company that is developing antibody-based treatments for life-threatening diseases. The original discovery by the research team behind Cantargia was the overexpression of a specific target molecule, interleukin 1 receptor accessory protein (IL1RAP) in leukemic stem cells. Subsequent research has also identified IL1RAP in many other forms of cancer. The company's main project, the CAN04 (nidanilimab) antibody targeted against IL1RAP, is being studied in the CANFOUR clinical phase I/IIa study, where the primary focus is on non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer. CAN04 (nidanilimab) has two modes of action: it blocks the function of IL1RAP and stimulates the immune system to destroy tumour cells. Cantargia's second project, currently in the research phase, is aimed at developing an IL1RAP-binding antibody that is optimised for treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

Cantargia is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CANTA). More information about Cantargia is available at http://www.cantargia.com.

