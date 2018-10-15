Ceramic Matrix Composites Market in Aircraft Engines is Projected to Witness Double-Digit Growth Rate Over the Next Five Years, Says Stratview Research

Stratview Research United States of America United Kingdom

announces the launch of a new research report on Ceramic Matrix Composites Market in Aircraft Engines by Aircraft Type (Commercial Aircraft, Business Jets, Military Aircraft, and Helicopter), by Engine Type (Jet Engine, Helicopter Engine, and Others), by Component Type (Static Components and Rotational Components), by Application Type (Combustor Liner, Shrouds, Blades, Nozzles, and Others), by Engine Zone (High Pressure, Low Pressure, and Combustor), by Material Type (SiC/SiC, Ox/Ox, and Others), by Manufacturing Process (Chemical Vapor Infiltration, Solid Phase Infiltration, Polymer Impregnation and Pyrolysis, and Melt Infiltration), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2018-2023.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660595/Stratview_Research_Logo.jpg )



This report, from Stratview Research, studies the CMCs market in the global aircraft engines industry over the period 2017 to 2023. The report provides detailed insights on the market dynamics to enable informed business decision making and growth strategy formulation based on the opportunities present in the market.

Ceramic Matrix Composites Market in the Global Aircraft Engines Industry: Highlights

Ceramic matrix composites market is one of the fastest-growing one in the global aviation industry. CMCs market in aircraft engines is projected to witness an impressive double-digit growth rate over the next five years, driven by the development of CMC applications in the best-selling aircraft or their variants owing to its intrinsic advantages, such as temperature resistance up to 260°C higher than nickel alloys at just one-third weight. There would be continuous replacement of nickel alloys with CMCs in both low-pressure and high-pressure engine zones during the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing aircraft deliveries and demand for fuel-efficient aircraft would further propel the demand for CMC in aircraft engines.

Commercial aircraft is forecasted to remain the largest segment of the CMC market in aircraft engines over the next five years. Development of CMC parts in variants of the best-selling aircraft programs, such as B737 Max and A320neo, is the key growth driver of the market. Additionally, upcoming variant B777x with five CMC applications in its GE9X engine is likely to further elevate the demand for CMC parts in this segment.

Most of the current CMC developments in aircraft engines are primarily for static components, such as shrouds and combustor liner. All the major engine manufacturers are trying hard for the development of CMC components in static applications in their best-selling engines. We also expect a healthy surge in the demand for CMC parts in rotational components over the next five years.

Based on the application type, shrouds are projected to remain the largest application of CMCs in aircraft engines over the next five years, driven by their usage in Leap engines. Leap engine is certified for B737 Max, A320neo, and C919 aircraft. CFM International, a JV between GE Aviation and Safran Aircraft Engines, delivered 459 Leap engines in 2017 and is projected to deliver in the range of 1,100-1,200 Leap engines in 2018. Furthermore, development of CMC-based shrouds in upcoming aircraft engines, such as GE9x, would further accelerate the demand over the next five years. All the major applications including combustor liner, shrouds, blades, and nozzles, are projected to witness healthy growth rates during the forecast period.

Click Here and Register for Free Sample Report on CMCs Market in Aircraft Engines

In terms of engine type, high pressure would remain the hotspot for CMC market in aircraft engines during the forecast period. CMCs are ideal materials as they offer a wide spectrum of advantages at high-pressure zones including a reliable performance at extreme temperatures up to 1,300°C, significant weight savings compared with the nearest rival nickel alloys, and no need for cooling air requirements.

As per the study, North America is projected to remain the largest CMC parts market for aircraft engines during the forecast period. This region has been investigating the potential of CMC in aircraft engines for the last two decades. Key CMC players worked with government institutions to make sure the commercial viability of CMCs in aircraft engines. The region also owns the presence of all the major CMC part manufacturers, such as GE Aviation. They are rolling out their dedicated CMC plants in North America to address the surging demand for CMCs.

The global CMCs market in aircraft engine is highly consolidated with the presence of less than a dozen players. The top five players are GE Aviation, Pratt & Whitney, Composite Horizons, Safran Herakles, and COI Ceramics, Inc. They are expected to remain the dominant players during the forecast period as well. Development of new applications, long-term contracts, and collaboration with OEMs are the key strategies adopted by companies to gain a competitive advantage over others in the market.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.Market trend and forecast analysis.Market segment trend and forecast.Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.Emerging trends.Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.Key success factors.

This report studies CMCs market in the global aircraft engines industry and has segmented the market in eight ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the eight ways in which the market is segmented:

Ceramic Matrix Composites Market in Aircraft Engines by Aircraft Type:

Commercial AircraftBusiness JetsMilitary AircraftHelicopter

Ceramic Matrix Composites Market in Aircraft Engines by Engine Type:

Jet EngineHelicopter EngineOther Engines

Ceramic Matrix Composites Market in Aircraft Engines by Component Type:

Static ComponentsRotational Components

Ceramic Matrix Composites Market in Aircraft Engines by Application Type:

Combustor LinerShroudsBladesNozzlesOthers

Ceramic Matrix Composites Market in Aircraft Engines by Engine Zone:

High-Pressure ZoneLow-Pressure ZoneCombustor

Ceramic Matrix Composites Market in Aircraft Engines by Material Type:

SiC/SiCOx/OxOthers

Ceramic Matrix Composites Market in Aircraft Engines by Manufacturing Process Type:

Chemical Vapor Infiltration (CVI)Solid Phase Infiltration (SPI)Polymer Impregnation and Pyrolysis (PIP)Melt Infiltration (MI)

Ceramic Matrix Composites Market in Aircraft Engines by Region:

North AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificRest of the world

Stratview Research has number of high value market reports in the global aerospace & defense industry. Please refer to the following link to browse through our reports:

Click Here for Other Reports from Stratview Research in the Aerospace & Defense Industry

Some of our other premium market reports in the aerospace & defense industry:

Aircraft Floor Panel Market by Aircraft Type, by Core Material Type, by End-User Type, and by Region, Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2018 - 2023

Global Aerospace & Defense Composite Ducting Market by Aircraft Type, by Pressure Type, By Reinforcement Type, by Matrix Type, by Application Type, by Manufacturing Process, and by Region, Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2018 - 2023

About Stratview Research

Stratview Research is a global market intelligence firm providing wide range of services including syndicated market reports, custom research and sourcing intelligence across industries, such as Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Mass Transportation, Consumer Goods, Construction & Equipment, Electronics and Semiconductors, Energy & Utility, Healthcare & Life Sciences, and Oil & Gas.

We have a strong team of industry veterans and analysts with an extensive experience in executing custom research projects for mid-sized to Fortune 500 companies, in the areas of Market Assessment, Opportunity Screening, Competitive Intelligence, Due Diligence, Target Screening, Market Entry Strategy, Go to Market Strategy, and Voice of Customer studies.

Stratview Research is a trusted brand globally, providing high quality research and strategic insights that help companies worldwide in effective decision making.

For enquiries, please contact:

Stratview Research

E-mail: sales@stratviewresearch.com

Direct: +1-313-307-4176

