Centrica Builds on Offer to Businesses and the Public Sector With Acquisition of Californian Company, Vista Solar

Centrica plc United Kingdom

LONDON, September 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Centrica plc has today (Wednesday) announced the acquisition of Vista Solar, a leading Californian solar engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company.

Established in 2008, Vista Solar has delivered 40MW of solar projects to over 160 customers across the private and public sectors.

The company will be integrated into Centrica's Distributed Energy and Power business, which provides energy insight, asset optimisation and energy solutions to large energy users under the Centrica Business Solutions brand. Earlier this year, Centrica's Direct Energy Solar team joined the business to deliver solar as part of a portfolio of innovative distributed energy offers that includes combined heat and power, back up generation, battery storage, and demand response.

Jorge Pikunic, global Managing Director for Centrica Business Solutions said: "Solar is a key technology for businesses in California and represents an important opportunity for us to grow our footprint in one of the largest economies in the world.

"Combining Vista Solar's impressive track record with our own in-house capabilities in energy insight, demand management, and onsite generation and storage puts us in a unique position to help more organisations in North America to take advantage of the changing energy landscape.

"I am delighted to welcome the team into the business."

Jaymes Callinan, President & CEO of Vista Solar said: "Our team is excited to join Centrica Business Solutions. We believe access to Centrica's scale, multi-technology solutions, and strong balance sheet will help us deliver better solutions to our customers. We're thrilled to be part of a dynamic distributed energy pioneer like Centrica Business Solutions."

Centrica has already facilitated the installation of over 150MW of solar globally.

To find out more about Centrica Business Solutions, go to http://www.centricabusinesssolutions.com

About Centrica

Centrica plc is an international energy and services company. Our purpose is to provide energy and services to satisfy the changing needs of our customers.We've been serving customers for over 200 years and aim to be at the centre of their daily lives - central to helping them run their world.Distributed Energy and Power is part of our global division, Centrica Business, and has operations across over 4,000 customer sites in 35 countries.Under the Centrica Business Solutions brand, we deliver integrated energy solutions, combining distributed energy technologies and a variety of commercial options to help businesses and other large energy users to improve performance and cost management, strengthen resilience, and create opportunities for growth.