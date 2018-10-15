Polizeipräsidium Ulm / Heidenheim - Autofahrer sieht ...

(HDH) Heidenheim - Autofahrer sieht Motorrad nicht / Schwere Verletzungen zog sich ein 51-Jähriger bei einem Unfall am Montag in Schnaitheim zu.

for updates to the official Kickstarter campaign and grab a piece of the Pylife. Consumers will be able to participate in the movement at the following discounted levels on Kickstarter:$39 PyGo1 (non-cellular, $53 including accessory clip and wireless charger) ideal for those who just want to create their own mesh networks $75 PyGo2 (cellular, $86 including accessory clip and wireless charger) for people who want the mesh capability and ability to connect to the Internet when cellular coverage permits

About Pycom

Pycom is an Internet of Things technology company with a vision to give all connected ideas an opportunity to succeed. The company has pioneered an innovative IoT platform which is a unique suite of hardware and software products that connect developers, enterprises and consumers, creating an ecosystem between connectable things that removes barriers and reduces time to market. Since its launch in 2015, Pycom has attracted more than 29K customers in 83 countries and has added a community of more than 250K developers to its global community. With the addition of Pylife, the first digital dashboard for a truly connected life, and PyGo, a stylish multi-use wearable device that utilizes mesh technology to stay connected, Pycom is bringing elegant IoT solutions to consumers and developers alike.

For more information, visit www.pylife.com and www.pycom.io or follow @MyPylife and @pycomIoT.

Media Contact:

Karbo Communications for Pycom

Lauren Burge

408.203.4001

Pycom@karbocom.com