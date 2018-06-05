05.06.2018 - 00:36 Uhr POTTERY BARN DEBUTS NEW STORE AT PINECREST ON JUNE 8TH

Pottery Barn, a member of the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) portfolio of brands, will debut a new store on Friday, June 8th, at Pinecrest, a premier lifestyle shopping center, in Orange Village, Ohio. The 8,000 square foot store was designed to make shopping an enjoyable experience, showcasing casual, comfortable home furnishings and exclusive décor collections.