26.11.2018 - 08:19 Uhr Poxel Announces Initiation of Part 2 of Phase 1a Study for PXL065, which is being Developed for the Treatment of NASH

POXEL SA (Euronext: POXEL - FR0012432516), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative treatments for metabolic disorders, including type 2 diabetes and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), today announced that Part 2 of the Phase 1a study for PXL065, a deuterium-stabilized R-stereoisomer of pioglitazone, has been initiated. This second part of the Phase 1a study will Den vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen. Zum Nachrichtenüberblick