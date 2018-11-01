01.11.2018 - 02:38 Uhr
Prisma Analytics Announces Its Global FinTech Start-up of the Year Award
DUBAI, UAE, November 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
Prisma Analytics GmbH is excited to announce its FinX "Global FinTech Start-up of the Year" award, as named by Fintech Galaxy - the MENA region's only
fintech digital crowdsourcing platform. The announcement was made at the awards ceremony in Dubai yesterday, 31 October, 2018.
(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/778106/FinX_Awards_2018.jpg )Den vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen.