11.04.2018 - 23:31 Uhr

Private Enterprise Thriving in Central Europe, Writes Lanny J. Davis in RealClearDefense.com

WASHINGTON, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lanny J. Davis, former Special Counsel to President Clinton and a member of President George W. Bush's 5-member Privacy and Civil Liberties Board, in an article published today on RealClearDefense.com, urged U.S. foreign policy leaders to increase their support for growing private sector companies in Central Europe. Davis, who as an attorney

Den vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen.
Zum Nachrichtenüberblick