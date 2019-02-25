25.02.2019 - 23:30 Uhr PS Business Parks, Inc. to Present at the Citi 2019 Global Property CEO Conference

PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) announced that Maria R. Hawthorne, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to make a presentation at the Citi 2019 Global Property CEO Conference at the Diplomat Resort & Spa Hollywood in Hollywood, Florida, on Monday, March 4, 2019, from 10:15 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. (EST). The presentation will be webcast through the Company's website at psbusinessparks.com.