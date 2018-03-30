30.03.2018 - 01:40 Uhr PSE&G Extends Willdan’s Role as Audit Engineer for Hospitals Through 2020

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WLDN) today announced that Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) has extended Willdan's role as one of the Engineering Companies for its Hospital Efficiency Program through 2020. Willdan has held this role with PSE&G continuously since 2012. "There are a lot of opportunities for energy efficiency in hospitals and healthcare facilities," said Mike Savage,