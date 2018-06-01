01.06.2018 - 01:20 Uhr PTA-NVR: KTM Industries AG: Change in the total number of voting rights and in the share capital

Change of total number of voting rights and capital according to article 135 section 1 BörseG Wels (pta002/01.06.2018/00:05) - Herewith KTM Industries AG informs pursuant § 135 para 1 Austrian Stock Exchange Act, that at the end of May 2018 the total number of voting rights amounts to 22,538,674 voting rights; the share capital amounts to EUR 22,538,674. This change results from the capital