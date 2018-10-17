17.10.2018 - 00:04 Uhr

Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage SA, Completes its Initial Global Offering

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) announced today that its affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage SA (“Shurgard”), has completed its Initial Global Offering (the “Offering”). Trading of Shurgard shares commenced on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels under the “SHUR” symbol on Monday, October 15, 2018. Shurgard is the largest owner and operator of self-storage facilities in Europe with 229

