02.04.2018 - 09:30 Uhr

Qatar Airways Named Official Airline of 123rd Canton Fair

Partnership Helps Middle Eastern and African Buyers Join Hands with Chinese Companies by Offering Special Deal on Travel to the Fair GUANGZHOU, China, April 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The China Import and Export Fair (the Canton Fair) has named Qatar Airways as the official partner airline of the 123rd Canton Fair. As part of the partnership, Qatar Airways will offer special discounted fares

Den vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen.
Zum Nachrichtenüberblick