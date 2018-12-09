09.12.2018 - 17:47 Uhr

QNB Announces Neymar Jr as Global Brand Ambassador

DOHA, Qatar, December 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- QNB Group, the largest financial institution in the Middle East and Africa, has announced the appointment of the Brazilian soccer star and Paris Saint Germain player, Neymar Jr, as the Group's Global Brand Ambassador.      (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/795714/QNB_Neymar_Brand_Ambassador.jpg ) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d-bWvkaHEtM

Den vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen.
Zum Nachrichtenüberblick