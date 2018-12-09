09.12.2018 - 17:47 Uhr
QNB Announces Neymar Jr as Global Brand Ambassador
DOHA, Qatar, December 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
QNB Group, the largest financial institution in the Middle East and Africa, has announced the appointment of the Brazilian soccer
star and Paris Saint Germain player, Neymar Jr, as the Group's Global Brand Ambassador.
(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/795714/QNB_Neymar_Brand_Ambassador.jpg )
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d-bWvkaHEtMDen vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen.