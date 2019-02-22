22.02.2019 - 07:35 Uhr
Radisson applies for de-listing from Nasdaq Stockholm
Following its mandatory public offer to the shareholders of Radisson Hospitality AB (publ) ("Radisson" or the "Company"), the consortium led by Jin Jiang
International Holdings Co., Ltd., including SINO-CEE Fund, through the joint acquisition vehicle Aplite Holdings AB (the "Consortium"), holds more than 90 per cent of the
shares and votes in Radisson. The Consortium has requested that a compulsoryDen vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen.