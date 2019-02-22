22.02.2019 - 07:35 Uhr

Radisson applies for de-listing from Nasdaq Stockholm

Following its mandatory public offer to the shareholders of Radisson Hospitality AB (publ) ("Radisson" or the "Company"), the consortium led by Jin Jiang International Holdings Co., Ltd., including SINO-CEE Fund, through the joint acquisition vehicle Aplite Holdings AB (the "Consortium"), holds more than 90 per cent of the shares and votes in Radisson. The Consortium has requested that a compulsory

