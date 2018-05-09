09.05.2018 - 03:51 Uhr
Reincorporation Merger Proposal Approved at GCI Liberty’s Special Meeting of Shareholders
GCI Liberty, Inc. (“GCI Liberty”) (Nasdaq: GLIBA, GLIBP) announced today that, at its special meeting of shareholders held on May 7, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. M.D.T., the holders of its common and
preferred stock entitled to vote thereat approved its reincorporation from Alaska into Delaware (as further described below). The Reincorporation Merger (as defined below) is expected to be
completed as soonDen vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen.