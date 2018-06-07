07.06.2018 - 02:47 Uhr
REV Group, Inc. Appoints Ian Walsh as Chief Operating Officer
REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG), a manufacturer of industry-leading specialty vehicle brands, today announced that Ian Walsh has been appointed Chief Operating Officer, effective June 1, 2018. Mr.
Walsh replaces Thomas Phillips, who will remain at the Company in an advisory capacity through the end of fiscal year 2018 in order to ensure a smooth transition.
Mr. Walsh joins REV Group from Textron,