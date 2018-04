09.04.2018 - 19:18 Uhr RIB Software: It will never get boring!

At the moment RIB Software is the main topic of many news: Strategic alliance with Microsoft, a member of the administrative board buys more than half a million stocks, the 2017 annual report is released and an increase of capital is confirmed. Especially, the last aspect could become interesting for stock holders, as their company shares might be diluted. RIB Software: