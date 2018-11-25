25.11.2018 - 22:37 Uhr Rocket Pharmaceuticals to Host Conference Call to Reveal First AAV Gene Therapy Program

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RCKT) ("Rocket"), a leading U.S.-based multi-platform gene therapy company, today announces that management will host a conference call on Monday, November 26th , 2018, at 8:30 a.m. ET to reveal their first adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy program. To participate in the conference call, please dial (866) 679-4266 in the U.S. or (409) 217-8318