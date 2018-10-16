16.10.2018 - 23:39 Uhr
Roku to Resume Sales of Roku Devices in Mexico
Roku Inc. (Nasdaq: ROKU) today announced that the company will resume sales of Roku devices in Mexico in the coming weeks. This follows a favorable ruling from the 11th Collegiate Court in
Mexico City.
“Today’s decision is an important victory for Roku and its Mexican distributor, Latamel Distribuidora, S. de R.L. de C.V. and Mexican retailers in the legal battle against an improper banDen vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen.