31.05.2018 - 01:18 Uhr
Rotary Microtome Solutions Provide Pathology Labs High Quality Sectioning and Enhanced User Safety
NUSSLOCH, Germany, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Leica Biosystems announces the addition of a new family of Rotary Microtomes to
its full line of histology equipment and consumables. The line-up includes the HistoCore BIOCUT, HistoCore MULTICUT and HistoCore AUTOCUT clinical microtomes. Each instrument provides high
quality sections and ease of use, while delivering enhanced safety for theDen vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen.