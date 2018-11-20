20.11.2018 - 22:32 Uhr

RVI Announces Sale of Douglasville Pavilion

On November 20, 2018, Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) closed on the sale of Douglasville Pavilion (Douglasville, GA) for $35.1 million. Net proceeds were used to repay mortgage debt associated with RVI. Subsequent to the transaction, RVI owns interests in 27 properties located in the continental U.S. and 12 properties in Puerto Rico. About RVI RVI is an independent publicly traded company

