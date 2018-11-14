14.11.2018 - 02:25 Uhr
RVI Announces Sale of International Drive Value Center
On November 13, 2018, Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) closed on the sale of International Drive Value Center (Orlando, FL) for $26.2 million. Net proceeds were used to repay mortgage debt associated
with RVI.
Subsequent to the transaction, RVI owns interests in 28 properties located in the continental U.S. and 12 properties in Puerto Rico.
About RVI
