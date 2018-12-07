07.12.2018 - 18:10 Uhr
RYVL Acquires Blockchain Nordic Ltd and Resets Aggressive Growth Strategy for the Future
After a period of quiet and consolidation, RYVL comes back strong with a fundamental new growth strategy focussed around Blockchain technology
LONDON, Dec. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Marketing Group PLC (TMG), which trades as RYVL, has today announced the acquisition of
Blockchain Nordic Ltd, an extremely profitable Blockchain technology digital asset investment firm. Blockchain NordicDen vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen.