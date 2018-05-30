SAF-HOLLAND S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 26 Abs. 1 WpHG in Verbindung mit Art. 8 und 9 des Transparenzgesetzes des Großherzogtums Luxemburg mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
SAF-HOLLAND S.A., LU0307018795
DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: SAF-HOLLAND S.A.
SAF-HOLLAND S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 26 Abs. 1 WpHG in Verbindung mit
Art. 8 und 9 des Transparenzgesetzes des Großherzogtums Luxemburg
(Transparency Law) mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
30.05.2018 / 16:10
Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein
Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent verantwortlich.
ANNEXE A: Standard form for notification of major holdings
Form to be used for the purposes of notifying a change in major
holdings pursuant to the modified law and grand-ducal regulation of 11
January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers of securities
(referred to as 'the Transparency Law' and 'the Transparency
Regulation')
NOTIFICATION OF
MAJOR HOLDINGS (to
be sent to the
relevant issuer and
to the CSSF)i
1. Identity of the
issuer or the
underlying issuer
of existing shares
to which voting
rights are
attachedii:
SAF-HOLLAND S.A.
68-70 Boulevard de
la Pétrusse L-2320
Luxembourg R.C.S.
Luxembourg B
113.090
2. Reason for the
notification
(please tick the
appropriate box or
boxes): X An
acquisition or
disposal of voting
rights An
acquisition or
disposal of
financial
instruments An
event changing the
breakdown of voting
rights Other
(please
specify)iii:
Acquisition of
major stake of
Delta Lloyd N.V.
(please see
addition
information)
3. Details of
person subject to
the notification
obligationiv :
Name: JPMorgan City and
Asset Management country of
Holdings Inc. registered
office (if
applicable):
New York,
USA
4. Full name of
shareholder(s) (if
different from
3.)v: JPMorgan
Asset Management
(UK) Limited
5. Date on which 24
the threshold was May
crossed or 2018
reachedvi:
6. Total positions
of person(s)
subject to the
notification
obligation:
% of % of To- Total
voting voting tal number of
rights rights of voting
atta- through both rights of
ched financi- in % issuervii
to al (7.A
shares instru- +
(total ments 7.B)
of (total
7.A) of
7.B.1 +
7.B.2)
Resulting situation 4.93 % 0.94 % 5.87 45,394,302
on the date on %
which threshold was
crossed or reached
Position of 5.08 % 0 % 5.08
previous %
notification (if
applicable)
7. Notified
details of
the
resulting
situation on
the date on
which the
threshold
was crossed
or
reachedviii:
A: Voting
rights
attached to
shares
Class/type Number of % of voting
of shares voting rights
ISIN code rightsix
(if
possible)
Direct (Art Indirect Direct Indirect
8 of the (Art 9 of (Art 8 of (Art 9 of
Transparency the the the
Law) Transpa- Transpa- Transparen-
rency rency cy Law)
Law) Law)
LU0307018795 2,236,840 4.93
%
SUBTOTAL A 2,236,840 4.93 %
(Direct &
Indirect)
B 1:
Financial
Instruments
according to
Art.
12(1)(a) of
the
Transparency
Law
Type of Ex- Exer- Number of % of
financial pi- ci- voting vo-
instrument ra- se/ rights that ting
ti- Con- may be righ-
on ver- acquired if ts
da- sion the
te- Peri- instrument
x odxi is
exercised/
converted.
Right of n/- n/a 427,040 0.94
Recall a %
SUBT- 427,040 0.94
OTAL %
B.1
B 2:
Financial
Instruments
with similar
economic
effect
according to
Art.
12(1)(b) of
the
Transparency
Law
Type of Ex- Exer- Phy- Num- % of
financial pi- ci- si- ber vo-
instrument ra- se/ cal of ting
ti- Con- or vo- righ-
on ver- cash tin- ts
da- sion sett- g
te- Peri- le- rig-
x odxi ment- hts
xii
SUBT-
OTAL
B.2
8. Information in relation to
the person subject to the
notification obligation:
(please tick the applicable
box) Person subject to the
notification obligation is not
controlled by any natural
person or legal entity and does
not control any other
undertaking(s) holding directly
or indirectly an interest in
the (underlying) issuer.xiii X
Full chain of controlled
undertakings through which the
voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are
effectively held starting with
the ultimate controlling
natural person or legal
entityxiv (please provide a
separate organisational chart
in case of a complex
structure):
N Na- % of % of voting T- Directly
me- voting rights o- control-
xv rights through t- led by
held by financial a- (use
ultimate instruments l number(s)
control- held by o- from 1st
ling ultimate f column)
person or controlling b-
entity or person or o-
held entity or t-
directly held h
by any directly by
subsidia- any
ry if it subsidiary
equals or if it
is higher equals or
than the is higher
notifia- than the
ble notifiable
threshold threshold
SE-
E
SE-
CT-
IO-
N
10
9. In case of proxy voting: The
proxy holder named will cease
to hold % and number of voting
rights as of
10. Additional informationxvi:
Chain of controlled
undertakings: JPMorgan Asset
Management Holdings Inc.
JPMorgan Asset Management
International Limited (100 %)
JPMorgan Asset Management
Holdings (UK) Limited (100 %)
JPMorgan Asset Management (UK)
Limited (100 %)
Done at London On 29 May 2018
Notes
i Please note that national forms may vary due to specific national
legislation (Article 3(1a) of Directive 2004/109/EC) as for instance the
applicable thresholds or information regarding capital holdings.
ii Full name of the legal entity and further specification of the issuer or
underlying issuer, provided it is reliable and accurate (e.g. address, LEI,
domestic number identity).
iii Other reason for the notification could be voluntary notifications,
changes of attribution of the nature of the holding (e.g. expiring of
financial instruments) or acting in concert.
iv This should be the full name of (a) the shareholder; (b) the natural
person or legal entity acquiring, disposing of or exercising voting rights
in the cases provided for in Article 9 (b) to (h) of the Transparency Law;
or (c) the holder of financial instruments referred to in Article 12(1) of
the Transparency Law.
As the disclosure of cases of acting in concert may vary due to the specific
circumstances (e.g. same or different total positions of the parties,
entering or exiting of acting in concert by a single party) the standard
form does not provide for a specific method how to notify cases of acting in
concert.
In relation to the transactions referred to in points (b) to (h) of Article
9 of the Transparency Law, the following list is provided as indication of
the persons who should be mentioned:
- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (b) of Article 9 of that Law, the
natural person or legal entity that acquires the voting rights and is
entitled to exercise them under the agreement and the natural person or
legal entity who is transferring temporarily for consideration the voting
rights;
- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (c) of Article 9 of that Law, the
natural person or legal entity holding the collateral, provided the person
or entity controls the voting rights and declares its intention of
exercising them, and natural person or legal entity lodging the collateral
under these conditions;
- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (d) of Article 9 of that Law, the
natural person or legal entity who has a life interest in shares if that
person or entity is entitled to exercise the voting rights attached to the
shares and the natural person or legal entity who is disposing of the voting
rights when the life interest is created;
- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (e) of Article 9 of that Law, the
controlling natural person or legal entity and, provided it has a
notification duty at an individual level under Article 8, under letters (a)
to (d) of Article 9 of that Law or under a combination of any of those
situations, the controlled undertaking;
- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (f) of Article 9 of that Law, the
deposit taker of the shares, if he can exercise the voting rights attached
to the shares deposited with him at his discretion, and the depositor of the
shares allowing the deposit taker to exercise the voting rights at his
discretion;
- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (g) of Article 9 of that Law, the
natural person or legal entity that controls the voting rights;
- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (h) of Article 9 of that Law, the
proxy holder, if he can exercise the voting rights at his discretion, and
the shareholder who has given his proxy to the proxy holder allowing the
latter to exercise the voting rights at his discretion (e.g. management
companies).
v Applicable in the cases provided for in Article 9 (b) to (h) of the
Transparency Law. This should be the full name of the shareholder who is the
counterparty to the natural person or legal entity referred to in Article 9
of that Law unless the percentage of voting rights held by the shareholder
is lower than the 5% threshold for the disclosure of voting rights holdings
(e.g. identification of funds managed by management companies).
vi The date on which threshold is crossed or reached should be the date on
which the acquisition or disposal took place or the other reason triggered
the notification obligation. For passive crossings, the date when the
corporate event took effect.
vii The total number of voting rights shall be composed of all the shares,
including depository receipts representing shares, to which voting rights
are attached even if the exercise thereof is suspended.
viii If the holding has fallen below the 5% threshold, please note that it
is not necessary to disclose the extent of the holding, only that the new
holding is below that threshold.
ix In case of combined holdings of shares with voting rights attached
'direct holding' and voting rights 'indirect holding', please split the
voting rights number and percentage into the direct and indirect columns -
if there is no combined holdings, please leave the relevant box blank.
x Date of maturity/expiration of the financial instrument i.e. the date when
right to acquire shares ends.
xi If the financial instrument has such a period - please specify this
period - for example once every 3 months starting from [date].
xii In case of cash settled instruments the number and percentages of voting
rights is to be presented on a delta-adjusted basis (Article 12(1a) of the
Transparency Law).
xiii If the person subject to the notification obligation is either
controlled and/or does control another undertaking then the second option
applies.
xiv The full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate
controlling natural person or legal entity also has to be presented in the
cases in which only on subsidiary level a threshold is crossed or reached
and the subsidiary undertaking discloses the notification as only then the
market always gets the full picture of the group holdings. In case of
multiple chains through which the voting rights and/or financial instruments
are effectively held the chains have to be presented chain by chain leaving
a row free between different chains (e.g.: A, B, C, free row, A, B, D, free
row, A, E, F etc.). Numbers shall be attributed to all persons or entities
within the group in column 1 in order to allow a clear indication of the
control structure in column 6. The names of all undertakings of the control
chain shall be provided in column 2, even if the number of the directly held
voting rights and/or financial instruments is not equal or higher than the
notifiable threshold. Columns 3 & 4 shall indicate the holdings of those
persons or entities directly holding the voting rights and/or financial
instruments if the holding is equal or higher than the notifiable threshold.
xv The names of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights
and/or financial instruments are effectively held have to be presented
irrespectively whether the controlled undertakings cross or reach the lowest
applicable threshold themselves.
xvi Example: Correction of a previous notification.
30.05.2018
Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: SAF-HOLLAND S.A.
68-70, boulevard de la Pétrusse
L-2320 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet: www.safholland.com
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service
691069 30.05.2018
°