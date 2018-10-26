26.10.2018 - 00:31 Uhr

Schwab Authorizes $1 Billion Stock Repurchase, Declares Common Stock Dividend, and Declares Preferred Stock Dividends

The Board of Directors of The Charles Schwab Corporation at its meeting today authorized additional repurchases of the company’s common stock and declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per common share. The dividend is payable November 23, 2018 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 9, 2018. The Share Repurchase Program previously had $596 million of share repurchases

