26.11.2018 - 11:50 Uhr Science and Technology of Advanced Materials Research: Innovative Chemical Method for Confining Metallic Nanoparticles in Clay Nanotubes for Catalytic Applications Wins STAM Journal's Best Paper Award 2017

TSUKUBA, Japan, November 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-author Katsuhiko Ariga of WPI-MANA, National Institute for Materials Science, Tsukuba shares his insights into the composite 'green' nanomaterials published in Science and Technology of Advanced Materials, that have wide ranging industrial applications including catalysts for decomposing harmful exhaust gases from automobiles. Den vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen. Zum Nachrichtenüberblick