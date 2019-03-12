12.03.2019 - 22:22 Uhr
SDRL - Launches Tender Offer for 12.0% Senior Secured Notes due 2025
Hamilton, Bermuda, March 12, 2019 - Seadrill Limited (the "Company") has commenced a cash tender offer for up to c.$311 million in aggregate principal amount of its 12.0%
Senior Secured Notes due 2025 (the "Notes") pursuant to an offer to purchase, dated March 12, 2019.
The tender offer will expire at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on April 8, 2019 (the "Expiration Time").