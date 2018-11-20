20.11.2018 - 00:35 Uhr Secureworks to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results on December 5, 2018

Secureworks (NASDAQ: SCWX) today announced that it plans to release its third quarter fiscal 2019 financial results Wednesday, December 5, 2018, before the open of regular U.S. stock market trading hours. Secureworks will host a conference call that day to review the results at 8:00 a.m. ET. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the company's website at http://investors.secureworks.com.